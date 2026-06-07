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Joao Palhinha wants to make a decision on his future ‘soon’ as Tottenham Hotspur and Sporting Lisbon battle for his signature this summer.

The Portuguese midfielder spent the season on loan at Tottenham from German giants Bayern Munich and Spurs managed to include an option to buy in the deal.

Palhinha has no future back at the Allianz Arena, with Bayern Munich keen to sell him.

Spurs boss Roberto De Zerbi would like to keep hold of Palhinha on a permanent basis, but Tottenham do not want to pay the €30m clause price, finding it too high.

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Currently, according to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, Tottenham are attempting to negotiate a lower fee with Bayern Munich and do have ‘good chances’ of bringing Palhinha back.

Sporting Lisbon are also in the race for Palhinha however and are hoping emotional reasons will tempt him back to Portugal.

From Palhinha’s end, he ‘wants to make a decision on his future soon’ as he seeks clarity over where he will be playing next season.

A move to Sporting Lisbon would mean a substantial salary cut for the midfielder to take, but it has been suggested in Portugal he could do so.

Season Position 2025–26 17th 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

One Portuguese journalist insisted that Palhinha does not want to go back to Tottenham and has his heart set on Sporting Lisbon.

It appears though that the prospect of being part of De Zerbi’s project in north London is still tempting Palhinha.

He impressed under the Italian boss and with Spurs’ Premier League status secured, may be confident of kicking on and doing something special in N17.

Palhinha is also due to turn 31 in July and his next move may be the last big money move he makes in his career, meaning financial calculations must also be taken into account.

The defensively minded midfielder came through the youth ranks at Sporting Lisbon and made a big impact with the Lions before he was sold to Fulham in 2022.