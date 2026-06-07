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West Brom may want to make two additions to James Morrison’s coaching staff if assistant Matt Gill does not stay on, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Baggies were saved from being relegated down to League One by Morrison’s wonder job in the Hawthorns dugout and he was rewarded with the post full time.

One former EFL winger hailed Morrison for having given the West Brom players the freedom to express themselves, with the Baggies boss defying earlier warnings the club may live to regret handing him the job.

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Now Morrison will need to make sure the impact he had towards the end of the season was not just a flash in the pan, as he gears up for a gruelling 46-game campaign.

West Brom are keen to support the boss by adding to his backroom staff, but may have to deal with a departure.

Assistant Gill could potentially go to Leicester City if Russell Martin gets the Foxes job and if that does happen then West Brom ‘may want two’ new backroom additions.

Gill worked as Martin’s assistant at Swansea City, Southampton and then Rangers, and could be tempted by the idea of a reunion.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

Morrison will want to know what is happening quickly as he prepares to take pre-season to get the Baggies ready for the new campaign.

West Brom made two poor managerial appointments over the course of the season in the shape of Ryan Mason and Eric Davies.

Mason has been looking to return to the game, with his services recently being offered to two Italian clubs.

The former Baggies boss will know his next role will be crucial as he looks to bounce back from a disappointing stint at the Hawthorns.

As well as potentially dealing with Gill going, West Brom may also need to be in the market for another goalkeeper.

Baggies custodian Josh Griffiths is attracting interest, with Stoke City firm fans as they look to add another goalkeeper this summer.