Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Aston Villa star Youri Tielemans has urged the Belgium national team to remain realistic about their World Cup ambitions despite the squad’s determination to challenge for honours.

The 29-year-old continued to be an integral figure at Villa Park last season, helping the Villans secure a fourth-place finish in the Premier League while also netting the opening goal in the Europa League final as Unai Emery’s side lifted the trophy.

There were suggestions that Tielemans could be the subject of transfer interest this summer, but a Belgian commentator insisted such a scenario is not realistic given Aston Villa’s growing stature.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

The midfielder also turned down an attractive offer from Saudi Arabia in January, underlining where his priorities currently lie.

The Belgian captain’s focus will now be on helping his national side at the World Cup, which will mark the third time he has represented his country on football’s biggest stage.

Rudi Garcia’s side have already completed their final preparations for the tournament, winning both of their warm-up friendlies against Croatia and Tunisia.

Tielemans made sure to lead from the front, contributing a goal and an assist across those two matches as the Red Devils built momentum ahead of the competition.

Opponents Venue Egypt Seattle Iran Inglewood New Zealand Vancouver Belgium’s World Cup fixtures

Aston Villa star Tielemans stressed that Belgium wanted to give their supporters a fitting send-off before departing for the World Cup and was pleased with how the occasion unfolded, though he admitted the squad must balance their ambition of going all the way with a realistic outlook on the tournament.

He also acknowledged that there is still work to be done before Belgium’s opening fixture, while highlighting the focus and mentality shown by the squad in their recent friendlies as reasons for encouragement.

Tielemans said via Belgian broadcaster RTBF: “The World Cup is a major event.

“We tried to give our fans a great celebration before leaving, and it worked well.

“As players, we always have the desire to win, to go all the way, but we also have to be realistic.

“We need to fine-tune a few details before the first match and we’ll see where that takes us.

“We showed that in the two friendly matches.

“There’s focus.

“We have the right mentality, and that’s the most important thing.”

Belgium have been drawn in Group G alongside Egypt, Iran and New Zealand and will be hoping this finally proves to be the tournament in which they get their hands on the World Cup trophy.

Tielemans has already made seven World Cup appearances during his international career, though now will be the first time he enters the competition as the Red Devils captain.

The Belgian could also benefit from lining up alongside both club and international team-mate Amadou Onana in midfield, having previously stated that he ‘clicks well’ with the fellow Aston Villa star.