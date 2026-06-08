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Joao Palhinha’s camp have received enquiries from English, Italian, Spanish and German clubs about the Tottenham Hotspur target, despite Spurs and Sporting Lisbon being the front-runners for him.

Palhinha arrived at Spurs from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2025 on a season-long loan with an option to buy included in his contract.

The 30-year-old midfielder played an integral part in Spurs’ Premier League survival, making 33 appearances and contributing seven goals, leading to Roberto De Zerbi to want to keep him.

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It is unclear just what Palhinha wants to do, with conflicting claims he prefers going to Sporting Lisbon, his former club, and suggestions he is keen to stay at Spurs.

Widely regarded as frontrunners in the pursuit, Sporting Lisbon are counting on the ‘heart factor’ to sign Palhinha, although no concrete developments have materialised so far.

Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany maintains his stance that the Bavarians are not counting on the veteran midfielder’s return, a situation that prompted the Portuguese star’s move last summer.

Now, according to Portuguese sports daily A Bola, Palhinha’s camp have received enquiries from multiple clubs in England, Spain, Italy and Germany.

Spurs have not triggered their option to buy on Palhinha, due to seeking a lower price tag and also wanting to get player’s consent, something which may indicate he is leaning towards Sporting Lisbon.

Club played for Sporting Lisbon Moreirense Belenenses Braga Fulham Bayern Munich Tottenham Hotspur Clubs Joao Palhinha has played for

However, the Lilywhites are seemingly still in the race to sign Palhinha, with several clubs joining them in an attempt to lure him away from the Allianz Arena, and it is believed that the 30-year-old is set ‘to make a decision on his future soon’.

Palhinha scored the crucial goal against Everton to secure Spurs’ top-flight status, but he is not the only midfielder the north London club are interested in this summer, as they have been keeping tabs on Roma star Lorenzo Pellegrini.

If Palhinha does decide he wants to sign for Sporting Lisbon and go home, Tottenham will need to look elsewhere.

Spurs endured a difficult campaign, finishing just two points above the relegation zone in the Premier League and matching the 2024/25 season’s 17th-place finish, while cycling through three different managers over the course of the season.

Tottenham are also believed to be leading the race for Ivorian talent Christ Oulai.

It remains to be seen whether Spurs succeed in bringing Palhinha back next term or if the 30-year-old ultimately completes a return to Portugal.