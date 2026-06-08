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Tottenham Hotspur are continuing to hold talks with Brighton about signing Jan Paul van Hecke, with Roberto De Zerbi ‘determined’ to land the Dutchman.

Spurs have hit the ground running in advance of the official opening of the summer transfer window, with experienced full-back Andrew Robertson signed on a free transfer.

Marco Senesi is also expected to arrive in N17 from Bournemouth, when his contract officially runs out at the end of the month.

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Van Hecke is wanted in north London and Spurs have already tried and failed with an offer to secure his services.

The hope had been that a deal could be done to sign the defender before the World Cup kicks off, but time is running out.

Despite that, talks are ‘ongoing’, with De Zerbi keen to have Van Hecke and the defender also looking to make the move.

Journalist Charlie Haffenden wrote on X: “Brighton are holding firm on their valuation of Jan Paul van Hecke, but talks with Tottenham Hotspur are ongoing.

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“Roberto De Zerbi is determined to land the Dutchman and JPVH is keen on the move.”

Brighton have won a reputation for driving a hard bargain in the transfer market, with Moises Caicedo bringing in over £100m when sold to Chelsea.

The Seagulls look again to be playing hardball, despite the fact they appear to already be planning for a possible exit of Van Hecke through interest in Charlie Cresswell.

Early on in his career, Van Hecke’s competitive qualities were noted.

At Dutch side Heerenveen, the coach Johnny Jansen hailed him for his ‘unwillingness to back down’ in games.

That competitive spirit saw Van Hecke go into the referee’s notebook on nine occasions in the Premier League last season.

He did avoid being booked in both meetings with Tottenham, where he clocked the full 90 minutes in each, allowing the north London club to get an up close look at his qualities.

Van Hecke would represent an experienced option for Spurs, with over 100 Premier League appearances to his name, raising hope he might slot in seamlessly in north London if his signature is secured.