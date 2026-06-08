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Newcastle United target Ez Abde is ‘likely to be out’ of the World Cup in what is a huge blow to Morocco as they shape up for the tournament.

Eddie Howe’s side have been left needing further options on the left flank following Antony Gordon’s departure to Barcelona.

Osasuna star Victor Munoz has recently emerged as an option for the position, with Newcastle even prepared to offer him a ‘starring role’ as part of their pursuit.

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La Liga looks to be an area that Newcastle are looking closely at and they have also been widely credited with an interest in Real Betis’ Abde.

In May, Newcastle sent representatives to watch the forward, though Aston Villa were also described as being ‘very, very interested’ in him.

The Tyneside outfit have seemed to be the most determined club in the race for his signature and were even preparing a bid in an effort to move ahead of their rivals.

Tottenham Hotspur have also made enquiries about the Moroccan, providing Howe’s side with another obstacle in the chase.

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It has also indicated that Real Betis are under pressure to make a significant sale before 30th June and Abde is among the players who could depart.

The Spanish outfit were hopeful that a move involving the Moroccan would accelerate, with interested clubs aware they may need to act before a potential ‘bidding war’ develops.

Now, according to French journalist Hanif Ben Berkane, Abde is ‘likely to be out’ of the World Cup following initial examinations on a sprain to the internal knee ligament, in what is a ‘huge blow’ to Morocco.

Further tests are still to take place, but the forward is expected to miss between three and four weeks.

The injury occurred during Morocco’s friendly against Norway, a match that ended in a draw and one in which Abde managed to provide an assist before being forced off.

Morocco have been drawn in Group C alongside Brazil, Scotland and Haiti and the development is likely to come as a significant blow to their hopes.

For Newcastle, however, the situation could work in their favour as it may prevent Abde’s valuation from rising further through a strong World Cup campaign.

He has a €60m release clause, although a move is not expected to be that expensive.

Another name on their radar is William Gomes, though they face competition from Atletico Madrid and the FC Porto star is believed to favour a move to Spain.