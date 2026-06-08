Timothy Rogers/Getty Images

Udinese sporting director Gianluca Nani has insisted that Newcastle United target Oumar Solet is popular amongst a number of teams this summer.

Solet arrived at Udinese in 2025 after spending almost four months without a club, and put pen to paper on a two-year deal with a one-year extension included in the contract.

The 26-year-old defender is a key member of Kosta Runjaic’s side and made 35 appearances in Serie A, contributing to four goals this term.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

The French defender put in strong performances this campaign and garnered interest from a host of clubs, and it seems Udinese have been considering letting him go.

Newcastle have been ‘monitoring’ Solet as they hunt for centre-backs to bring in to bolster Eddie Howe’s options on the back of a disappointing season.

It has seemed that Inter Milan have been leading the charge for Solet, but Udinese sporting director Nani has indicated that the Nerazzurri do not have things all their own way.

The sporting director admits that Inter Milan do like Solet, however he is clear that if a deal is to be done then contact must be made.

Centre-back Age Fabian Schar 34 Dan Burn 34 Malick Thiaw 24 Sven Botman 26 Newcastle United’s ageing backline

Nani told Italian daily II Messaggero Veneto (via FcInterNews): “There have been no negotiations so far regarding Solet, who has a long contract with us.

“We know that Inter are interested, and if they want, they will contact us.

“However, Solet is also popular with many other Italian and foreign teams.”

It seems that a move away from the Udinese in the summer is the most likely outcome, and back in May, Solet responded to transfer speculation after being linked with big clubs.

Newcastle endured an underwhelming campaign, missing out on European football and finishing outside the top ten in the Premier League under manager Howe.

The Magpies and Howe will want to bring in solid reinforcements in the summer to steady the defence and have also been keeping tabs on Real Betis star Natan, but his ambition to stay in Spain has complicated the situation.

At the moment, Udinese find themselves in a strong position as Solet’s current deal expires in 2027 and has a one-year extension option included in the contract.

If Inter Milan do make firm contact with Udinese then the onus will be on Newcastle, if they do want Solet, to follow suit.