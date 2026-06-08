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Super agent Jorge Mendes has ‘offered’ West Ham United attacker Pablo to Serie A club Lazio.

West Ham are grappling with behind the scenes turbulence and relegation at the moment, with a real risk that they will see an exodus of top stars from the London Stadium in the coming weeks and months.

Mateus Fernandes, who was a standout player for the London club last season, could leave, with soon to-be Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho an admirer.

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Spanish outfit Elche have Adama Traore on their list and it has been suggested that Everton will hold talks with West Ham about potential deals, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka a player they like.

Another player that could leave the Irons is attacker Pablo, who joined the London outfit in winter from Portuguese club Gil Vicente.

The 22-year-old featured 14 times in the Premier League, starting ten games but failed to find the back of the net for West Ham as he divided opinion amongst Hammers fans.

Now, with West Ham relegated to the Championship, Pablo’s agent, Mendes is searching for a new home for the attacker.

Club Appearances Famalicao 38 Gil Vicente 37 West Ham 17 Pacos de Ferreira 15 Pablo’s appearances by club

According to Italian daily Il Messaggero (via La Lazio Siamo Noi), Portuguese super agent Mendes has ‘offered’ West Ham star Pablo to Lazio as an option for this summer.

The Roman outfit are looking to strengthen the forward line this summer and they were linked with Pablo during the winter transfer window before he joined West Ham.

West Ham paid a hefty fee to the Portuguese outfit for the signature of the 22-year-old and his contract with the London outfit will expire in 2030.

West Ham during the winter did business with Lazio for Taty Castellanos, with whom Pablo revealed to have a good on-field understanding.

Lazio have yet to register concrete interest in the attacker and it remains to be seen whether the Italian outfit will come knocking on the door of the Hammers.

How much money West Ham would be able to bring in from offloading Pablo remains to be seen, but the 22-year-old likely did not increase his valuation through his Hammers performances.

Crysencio Summerville is another player that has been linked with a move out of West Ham, with Tottenham Hotspur keen on him, but in recent days it has been suggested that the Dutch star will speak with his international team-mate Donyall Malen regarding a move to Roma.