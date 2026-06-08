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Wolves midfielder Marshall Munetsi’s return to Paris FC is becoming ‘increasingly unlikely’, barring any late twist in the situation.

Rob Edwards’ side are preparing for life in the Championship and are already working on strengthening the squad as they bid to secure an immediate return to the top flight.

The Old Gold are set to land Kieran Trippier from Newcastle United on a free transfer, while attention is also turning to several players returning to Molineux following loan spells away from the club.

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Celta Vigo are preparing for a long battle to keep hold of Wolves loanee Fer Lopez after his successful spell in Spain, with the saga expected to run throughout the summer window.

Sasa Kalajdzic is another player whose future remains uncertain, although the Austrian striker recently appeared unfazed by speculation surrounding his situation.

Munetsi departed Molineux in the January transfer window, joining Paris FC on loan until the end of the campaign after struggling to establish himself with the Old Gold in the first half of the season.

The French club’s sporting director welcomed the midfielder as an ‘ideal addition’ to the squad, and the Zimbabwe international quickly justified that faith.

Club played for Ubuntu Cape Town Baroka Orlando Pirates Reims Wolves Paris FC Clubs Marshall Munetsi has played for

The 29-year-old became a regular feature, registering six goal involvements in 15 Ligue 1 appearances and playing an important role as Paris FC finished eleventh.

Following the end of the campaign, it emerged that Munetsi was ‘considered essential’ by the French outfit, fuelling suggestions he could remain with the club beyond his initial spell.

However, according to French daily Le Parisien, a permanent move for Munetsi is now ‘increasingly unlikely’, with the probability of a deal viewed as ‘very low’.

His entourage are therefore expected to explore alternative solutions and possible routes away from Molineux, where he still has two years remaining on his contract.

Wolves are understood to be on the same wavelength and would also welcome offers for the midfielder as they look to reshape their squad.

Meanwhile, in the goalkeeping department of Edwards’ side, Besiktas are monitoring Jose Sa’s situation closely, although the Turkish side are reluctant to sanction a transfer fee and would rather see the Portuguese shot-stopper leave on a free transfer by terminating his contract first.