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Rangers are showing ‘concrete interest’ in Westerlo defender Bryan Reynolds, with the Belgian side ‘aware’ of the Gers being keen, but there are ‘other suitors’.

The 24-year-old arrived at Westerlo in 2022 on an initial loan deal that was later made permanent and has since established himself as a key figure in the starting lineup at the Belgian side.

Before completing his permanent move to the Belgian outfit, Reynolds was chased by West Ham United.

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The American continued to impress during the most recent campaign, scoring twice and providing four assists for Westerlo as he remained an influential presence on the right flank.

With his contract set to expire next year, clubs have begun to circle as they weigh up a move for the right-back.

According to Belgian outlet Nieuwsblad, Reynolds is ‘attracting concrete interest’ from Rangers, with Westerlo fully ‘aware’ of the Scottish giants’ desire to sign the defender.

The Glasgow outfit recently saw club legend James Tavernier depart after occupying the right-back position for well over a decade, leaving behind sizeable boots to fill.

Club Years FC Dallas 2017-2021 North Texas (loan) 2019 Roma (loan) 2021 Roma 2021-2023 Kortijk (loan) 2022 Westerlo (loan) 2022-2023 Westerlo 2023- Bryan Reynolds’ career history

Another option on the right flank, Max Aarons, has returned to parent club Norwich City, while Dujon Sterling’s contract is due to expire next year.

As a result, the Gers are keen to bring Reynolds to Ibrox, while Westerlo are also ‘open to a transfer’ and remain confident of securing a healthy return despite the player entering the final year of his contract.

The Glasgow giants may need to move swiftly, however, with clubs from other top leagues also keeping tabs on the American.

Danny Rohl’s side are familiar with doing business with Westerlo, having pursued left-back Tuur Rommens during the winter transfer window, a player who earned praise from former Rangers midfielder Alex Rae.

The Gers also have another right-back on their shortlist in Hampus Skoglund, though Hammarby’s sporting director remains determined to keep hold of the him.

Strengthening at centre-back is also on Rangers’ agenda, with the club entering the race for Casper Widell, while Luke Graham prefers a move to England despite interest from the Scottish giants.