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Two unnamed Premier League clubs have submitted bids for Aurelien Guernier, whom Birmingham City are pushing to keep hold of with a new deal.

The Championship club have developed some high-profile players from their academy over the years.

The likes of Jude Bellingham and Jobe Bellingham are the standouts in recent years to come out of Blues’ academy.

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Young English winger Guernier, who is part of Birmingham City’s youth system, is rated very highly at the Championship club.

However, the 18-year-old, who plays for the Blues Under-18s side, is out of contract by the end of this current month.

Guernier is a prospect though that Birmingham are having to fight to keep hold of amidst interest.

According to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, two unnamed clubs from the Premier League, along with Ligue 1 clubs, have put offers to the Blues talent.

Competition Appearances Premier League 2 15 U18 Premier League 7 Premier League Cup 2 FA Youth Cup 1 Aurelien Guernier’s appearances last season

And it has also been suggested that Birmingham City are pushing hard to keep hold of the teenager, who is evaluating all his options, on a new contract.

Top-flight clubs from Italy, Belgium and Portugal are also keeping an eye on the situation for Guernier.

UK-based MB Sports agency represents the 18-year-old winger and will also play a key role in his decision on his next destination.

The versatile young attacker impressed at the St Andrew’s club last season, featuring in 15 Premier League 2 games for the Birmingham City Under-21s.

He scored three goals and made one assist for Blues Under-21s, and his pedigree is highly regarded by multiple clubs.

Whether the 2007-born versatile attacker wants to continue in England remains to be seen, as two Premier League clubs are aiming to sign him.

However, if foreign clubs offer him better pathways to the first team, Guernier could fancy a move abroad, as a host of European clubs could also step up their hunt for the 18-year-old.