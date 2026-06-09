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The experienced coach that West Brom are looking to bring in for James Morrison’s backroom team is ‘currently at another club’, according to Baggies insider EyaWeGew.

Morrison secured the permanent managerial position following an impressive spell in charge that saw the Baggies preserve their Championship status last season.

Former EFL star Adrian Clarke pointed to the impact and the freedom the Scot has allowed his players to express themselves on the pitch.

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Attention is now turning towards next season as West Brom assess whether Morrison can build on the momentum generated during his first months at the helm.

While transfer business remains a key focus, the composition of the coaching staff is also regarded as an important matter at the Hawthorns.

Recent suggestions indicated that additions could be considered if assistant Matt Gill opted against remaining at the club, but it now appears he is set to stay put.

Boaz Myhill remains in place as goalkeeping coach and is expected to continue playing a prominent role within Morrison’s set-up.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

Another figure to have recently moved into the first-team environment is Leigh Downing, who has earned a promotion as part of the ongoing reshaping of the coaching structure.

It has also emerged that coach Damia Abella is ‘set to leave’, with the club hierarchy already exploring potential replacements.

West Brom have been eyeing an experienced coach to come in and support Morrison for next season.

It has taken some time though and it has emerged the man they want is currently employed at another club.

As such, discussions are taking place to bring him to West Brom

Should the remaining pieces fall into place, Morrison will be able to approach the coming months with greater clarity as he looks to shape the club’s transfer strategy.

Meanwhile, the Baggies could lose one of their goalkeepers this summer, with Josh Griffiths ‘looking like the ideal option’ for Stoke City.