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Crystal Palace have reached an agreement with Lens on a compensation package for boss Pierre Sage.

The Eagles endured a mixed campaign, winning the Conference League and booking their place in the Europa League, but finished 15th in the Premier League.

Manager Oliver Glasner guided Crystal Palace to their first-ever major trophy with the FA Cup in the 2024/25 season and also won the Community Shield and Conference League.

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However, Glasner appeared to be unhappy with the Crystal Palace hierarchy and back in December, it was suggested the German manager ‘would not continue’ unless the Eagles met specific objectives.

Since then, Crystal Palace have been looking at a possible replacement for Glasner, and the South London club held talks with Dino Toppmoller as their next boss, but a move never materialised.

Glasner parted ways with Crystal Palace following the expiration of his contract at the end of the season and has been heavily linked with a move to AC Milan, while the Eagles have shown interest in Lens boss Sage.

Palace are now moving to appoint Sage and the details of the compensation package they have agreed with Lens have emerged.

According to French radio station RMC, Crystal Palace will pay Lens a fee of €3m plus a further €2m in add-ons for the boss.

Club Years Chambery 2013 Lyon 2023-2025 Lens 2025- Pierre Sage’s managerial history

Sage will arrive at Selhurst Park on a three-year contract, with no option for an additional year, which would keep him at the club until 2029.

The 47-year-old head coach managed to guide Lens to the French Cup and also finished second in Ligue 1, six points behind eventual winners Paris Saint-Germain.

Sage has big shoes to fill in the shape of Glasner, but Crystal Palace will hope by getting him in through the door quickly he can be ready for the start of the new Premier League campaign.

The French boss will be keen to have an input into transfers, with the Eagles likely to be busy over the course of the summer.