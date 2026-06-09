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Everton full-back Adam Aznou could be in line for a loan move away from the Hill Dickinson this summer, according to journalist Harry Watkinson.

Aznou began his career in Spain within Barcelona’s youth system, then Bayern Munich snapped him up, and he went on to feature four times for the senior team.

The defender was highly rated at the Allianz Arena, but was keen to secure regular game time, which led to him seeking a move.

Everton received the ‘green light’ from Bayern Munich to sign Aznou in 2025 and the Toffees splashed a substantial €9m to take him to Merseyside.

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Aznou though has not done well in terms of winning game time under David Moyes and the full-back finds himself in a familiar situation.

In the Premier League, the Moroccan defender featured multiple times on the bench, but in the end remained an unused substitute throughout the season under manager Moyes.

Everton are looking to bring in a new left-back this summer and if they do that, then Aznou would likely be sent out on loan.

The Toffees recently confirmed that defender Vitaliy Mykolenko has signed a new three-year contract and he remains the first choice left-back.

Club Years Bayern Munich 2024-2025 Real Valladolid (loan) 2025 Everton 2025- Adam Aznou’s career history

For Aznou, picking the right destination will be crucial, while it will also matter for Everton as they look to protect their €9m investment.

It is unclear whether the Toffees already have potential destinations for the defender in mind as the summer transfer window approaches.

Everton have already started to plan for additions.

The main area of concern could be the backline, as they conceded 50 league goals last term, and the Toffees have been monitoring Portuguese defender Diogo Leite, who will be available as a free agent.

Besides that, Everton are also keen on OH Leuven defender Roggerio Nyakossi, as it seems the Merseyside club looks to strengthen their ageing backline with younger players.

Aznou is a versatile defender who can play left-back as well as right-back and he can also play as a left-winger or a left-midfielder.

In terms of regular game time in the first-team, Aznou’s most prolific season was the 2024/25 campaign, in which he featured 13 times in La Liga while on loan at Real Valladolid.

It remains to be seen whether Aznou will stay at Everton next season or the Toffees will be able to find the right club for a loan move to speed up his development.