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Nottingham Forest manager Vitor Pereira has garnered interest from Saudi club Al-Hilal to be their head coach next season, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Tricky Trees endured a difficult season, finishing 16th in the Premier League after being locked in a relegation battle with Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United.

Pereira came in as the fourth manager at the City Ground in the season, following the sacking of Nuno Espirito Santo, Ange Postecoglou and Sean Dyche during the course of the campaign.

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The Portuguese manager started the season as the manager of Wolves, but was sacked in November, and a former top-flight winger felt that Pereira regretted signing a new deal.

The 57-year-old was handed an 18-month contract when he arrived at Nottingham Forest, and following a positive season, is now preparing for next season.

However, Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal are now looking to tempt Pereira to quit the City Ground and move to Saudi Arabia.

At the moment, Pereira is in talks with Nottingham Forest over a contract extension at the City Ground, and an offer is already on the table for the Portuguese manager.

Al-Hilal though are ready to offer Pereria a ‘significant wage’ to turn away from Forest.

Season Position 2025-26 16th 2024–25 7th 2023–24 17th 2022–23 16th 2021–22 4th (Championship, promoted via playoffs) Nottingham Forest’s last five league finishes

Pereira has experience in the Saudi Pro League, having managed Al-Shabab in the 2013/14 season and Al-Ahli in the 2023/24 campaign.

His most successful term as a manager was during his stint at FC Porto, where he won back-to-back league titles with the Dragons between 2011 and 2012.

He has also won league titles with Olympiacos in Greece and Shanghai SIPG in China, and has also been the manager of Turkish giants Fenerbahce.

Pereira took charge of 120 matches, won eight, drew six and lost six, while being the head coach of Nottingham Forest this season, securing their Premier League status with brilliant turn around in the latter stage of the season.

Nottingham Forest will want to keep hold of him next season and back him in the upcoming transfer window to strengthen the squad.

It remains to be seen whether Pereira will stay put at Nottingham Forest or if the Portuguese manager will be tempted to make a return to the Saudi Pro League.

If Forest are to lose a manager though, the summer would represent the best time, giving a new boss time to bed in and take pre-season.