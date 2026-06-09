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Departing Celtic star Marcelo Saracchi is wanted by newly-promoted Turkish Super Lig side Corum FK after the Bhoys passed on their option to buy.

Celtic landed Saracchi last summer on a loan deal from Argentine giants Boca Juniors and he competed with Kieran Tierney for the left-back slot throughout the campaign.

Saracchi saw a hamstring injury disrupt his season and he missed two months of action for Celtic, setting his progress back.

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Saracchi did catch the eye at times and one former top flight star dubbed him ‘very good’ after seeing him in action for Celtic.

The Bhoys though have not taken up their option to buy Saracchi and while they could yet go back for him, Boca Juniors are actively looking to move him on.

Now a new option could potentially be on the table for Saracchi this summer and it does not involve a return to Celtic Park.

According to Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, newly promoted Turkish Super Lig club Corum are interested in Saracchi.

Club played for Danubio River Plate RB Leipzig Galatasaray Levante Boca Juniors Celtic Clubs Marcelo Saracchi has played for

Corum managed to win promotion up to the Super Lig through the playoffs in the Turkish second tier last season and want to strengthen this summer.

They feel Saracchi, who has experience of Turkish football gained through a spell at Galatasaray, would fit the bill.

It is unclear how Saracchi feels about the prospect of joining Corum, especially given his last spell in Turkey was with one of the country’s biggest clubs.

Boca Juniors do not have Saracchi in their long-term plans and he is taking up a spot in the foreign player quota, which is why they are all the more keen on getting him off their books quickly.

Corum’s move could well force Celtic to consider whether they might want Saracchi back, as if the Bhoys are playing the waiting game to get him for a lower price later in the summer, he may already have moved.