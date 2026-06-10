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Blackburn Rovers have Enzo Tchato on their ‘shortlist’ for the right-back position, while Montpellier are also ‘open to a transfer’.

The Cameroon international progressed through the ranks of the French club’s academy and has since established himself as a regular starter on the right side of defence.

The 23-year-old found the back of the net once and provided four assists in 34 appearances recent season, finishing the campaign as the club’s joint third-highest assist provider.

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He made his Cameroon debut in 2022 and has gone on to make five appearances for the national team.

With Tchato’s contract now entering its final year, an opportunity has emerged for interested clubs to test Montpellier’s resolve.

The right-back himself is also ‘open to a move’ this summer should a concrete proposal arrive.

According to Africafoot, Tchato is on Blackburn’s ‘shortlist’ as a potential replacement for Ryan Alebiosu, who could leave Ewood Park during the summer transfer window.

Level First cap Cameroon U20s 2021 Cameroon 2023 Enzo Tchato for Cameroon

Alebiosu only joined the Riversiders last summer and quickly established himself as an important figure, ending his debut campaign as the club’s second-highest assist provider.

As a result, the Nigerian has attracted admirers and could be on his way out of Ewood Park, a scenario Blackburn are already said to be ‘anticipating’.

Should Alebiosu depart, Tchato could emerge as a leading target for Rovers, with the coming weeks expected to provide greater clarity.

Montpellier are unlikely to stand in the defender’s way should a suitable approach materialise, potentially smoothing the path towards a deal.

The right-back already boasts 66 top-flight appearances to his name experience that could prove valuable for Blackburn.

Blackburn finished just five points above the relegation zone last season and will be aiming to push themselves back towards the upper reaches of the Championship under newly-appointed boss Tony Mowbray.

Several transfer plans are beginning to take shape, while reinforcing the centre-back department is also on the club’s agenda, as they are interested in Casper Widell, though Rangers’ entry into the race could become a cause for concern.