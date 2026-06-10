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Besiktas are among the clubs to have placed Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta on their list of potential transfer targets.

The season got off to a strong start for Oliver Glasner, as the Eagles lifted the Community Shield last August after beating Liverpool on penalties, with Mateta’s valuation widely tipped to have risen as a result.

Since then, a host of suitors have been closely tracking the attacker’s every move.

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Last September, Tottenham Hotspur registered an enquiry for the 28-year-old starlet but did not follow up with a formal bid.

In November, Turkish heavyweights Fenerbahce were said to be exploring the possibility of bringing the striker to Istanbul during the winter window.

The interest continued into January, with Juventus long-time admirers who placed the Eagles forward back on their shortlist, with suggestions he remains an option for the summer window.

Mateta registered 12 goals in 32 league appearances last season, form that further enhanced his reputation and earned him a World Cup call-up from Didier Deschamps.

Season Position 2025-26 15th 2024–25 12th 2023–24 10th 2022–23 11th 2021–22 12th Crystal Palace’s last five league finishes

The Glaziers were crowned Conference League champions, a competition in which Mateta contributed five goal involvements across 12 matches.

Those displays have now attracted yet another Turkish contender keen on the Frenchman’s signature.

According to Turkish broadcaster A Spor (via Futbol Arena), Besiktas have added the Crystal Palace frontman to their list of summer targets.

The 28-year-old, who has been labelled a ‘big and strong’ presence by opponent Jaka Bijol, could represent a strong addition for the Istanbul outfit, who finished the campaign fourth in the table.

Palace, however, would be left facing a sizeable gap to fill should he move on from Selhurst Park, with the club also said to be monitoring Juventus’ Jonathan David, while a potential swap deal between the sides has not been ruled out.

Following Glasner’s exit, the south London club have reached an agreement with Lens boss Pierre Sage, who inherits a demanding role in the Austrian’s footsteps, though Palace will be hopeful that an early appointment allows him ample time to prepare for the new Premier League season.

The French coach is expected to play a key role in shaping transfer decisions, with the Eagles likely to remain active throughout the summer window.