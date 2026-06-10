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Leeds United will be dealing with a Sporting Lisbon side that will ‘try to resist’ their efforts to sign centre-back Ousmane Diomande.

Daniel Farke guided Leeds to a 14th-place finish in their first season back in the Premier League, but the German has been clear about the importance of improving the squad to avoid ‘second season syndrome’.

Whites’ chairman Paraag Marathe has hinted that money will be tight for Leeds in the ongoing transfer window due to the new SCR limitations, but the club will focus on quality over quantity.

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Signing a centre-back this summer is high on Leeds’ agenda and they have been linked with Tromso’s Abubacarr Sedi Kinteh, who has several suitors in the market.

1.FC Koln are leading the race for Kinteh but in recent days Leeds received a boost in their pursuit for the Gambian international as it was suggested that a move to the Bundesliga outfit could fall through.

The 19-year-old though would surely be a signing for the future, something shown by Leeds now showing interest in Sporting Lisbon’s Diomande, who would be a big money buy.

Diomande has no shortage of suitors in the market and is currently with the Ivory Coast national team, preparing for their 2026 World Cup opener on Sunday against Ecuador.

Manager Time at Club Daniel Farke July 2023 – present Sam Allardyce May 2023 – June 2023 Javi Gracia February 2023 – May 2023 Jesse Marsch February 2022 – February 2023 Marcelo Bielsa June 2018 – February 2022 Last five permanent Leeds United managers

Leeds appear willing to break their club transfer record to sign Diomande, according to Portuguese sports daily A Bola.

The Whites could pay €40m up front with €10m in bonuses, which is the level Sporting Lisbon want to be reached to sit at the negotiating table.

For Leeds though the issue could be that Sporting Lisbon do not want to sell.

It is suggested that Sporting Lisbon will ‘try to resist as much as possible’, as they would like to keep him for next season.

Diomande signed a new deal with Sporting Lisbon in January which will see his contract expire in 2030 and his current deal has an €80m release clause.

Diomande has helped Sporting Lisbon lift the Portuguese league title twice since his arrival and has the experience of featuring in the Champions League for them.

If he performs well in the World Cup, his stock could rise and Leeds might face further competition to bring him to Elland Road.