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Crystal Palace look set to have to wait until after the World Cup to find out whether Daichi Kamada will accept the new contract which the Eagles have offered him.

The Iyo-born midfield talent started his career in Japan and went on to play in Belgium, Italy and Germany in Europe.

In 2024, his contract expired at Serie A club Lazio and Crystal Palace moved to bring Kamada to England.

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The Japan midfielder signed a two-year deal at the London club and has made 89 appearances across all competitions for the Eagles.

Oliver Glasner, who has left Selhurst Park, praised the 29-year-old for showing his quality to shine in the Premier League.

Kamada’s current deal expires at the end of this month and Crystal Palace have made a new contract offer to the midfielder.

The versatile midfielder, though, is currently in the USA with Hajime Moriyasu’s Japan national team for the World Cup, which kicks off on Thursday.

Club played for Sagan Tosu Eintracht Frankfurt Sint-Truiden Lazio Crystal Palace Clubs Daichi Kamada has played for

According to Japanese journalist Kazu Kakiuchi, Kamada is likely to wait until the end of Japan’s tournament before he decides whether or not he wants to sign the new deal at the Eagles.

If Kamada is able to put himself on the map by performing well on the world stage, more clubs could offer him lucrative deals.

It is not clear the level of offer that Palace have made, but the soon-to-be 30-year-old will know his next contract could be vitally important.

Last summer, Trabzonspor were in talks to sign Kamada, but could not convince him to make a move to Turkey.

Another Super Lig side in the shape of Besiktas were keen on him in the winter window, but he decided to stay put until the end of the recently ended campaign.

Now he will aim to have a good tournament with his country to bag, potentially the last big contract in his professional football career.

All eyes will be on Kamada to see whether he will extend his stay at Selhurst Park or if he will look to move on if a better offer comes his way.