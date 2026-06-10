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Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez is not close to agreeing terms with Italian side Juventus and there is no deal in place between the two clubs.

The Villa Park club are working to beef up their squad following a brilliant campaign in the Premier League and in Europe.

However, there will also be exits from Aston Villa as Unai Emery looks to balance the books and comply with the league’s new Squad Cost Ratio (SCR) financial rules.

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Experienced goalkeeper Martinez, who won the World Cup with Argentina back in 2022, is generating heavy interest from the Italian top flight.

Back in May, Inter Milan considered him an option, but Tottenham Hotspur’s Guglielmo Vicario was viewed as a more financial acceptable target; they have since abandoned plans to sign Vicario.

Turkish giants Fenerbahce have shown interest in Martinez, but they are not expected to make a move until their presidential election results are out.

The 33-year-old’s current deal runs for three more years at Villa Park and now Juventus are pushing to sign him.

Goalkeeper Club Emi Martinez Aston Villa Guglielmo Vicario Tottenham Hotspur Alisson Liverpool Alex Meret Napoli Goalkeepers linked with Juventus

About a month ago, the Old Lady’s representatives talked with the goalkeeper’s entourage over a potential move.

It has been suggested in some quarters that Juventus all but have an agreement in place with Martinez to join.

However, according to Italian journalist Alessio Lento, sources close to Martinez ‘deny the existence’ of a deal being close with Juventus.

It is also claimed that there is no agreement between Juventus and Aston Villa.

The 33-year-old World Cup winner is currently away with his country for international duty and major developments may have to wait.

The Villa Park outfit are keen on Paris Saint-Germain’s out-of-favour goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier, who is also being tracked by Tottenham Hotspur.

Whether Villa will be keen on giving Juventus any discount for Martinez in the summer window could make or break the potential deal.