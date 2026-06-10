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West Ham United have put the offer of a new contract to experienced striker Callum Wilson, but he has yet to accept a new deal.

The Hammers were unable to avoid relegation to the Championship in the recent campaign, ending their 14-year stay in the Premier League, with the club paying the price for a number of poor signings and poor managerial appointments.

West Ham will sell a number of players to bring in cash, but still need to form a team capable of winning promotion under boss Nuno.

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Wilson played a bit part role this term for the Hammers, mostly coming off the bench in the latter stages of the games throughout the course of the season.

His current contract with West Ham is set to expire this month and the 34-year-old forward has been linked with heading elsewhere.

However, West Ham are trying to retain Wilson’s services for the Championship and have put an offer to him.

West Ham insider ExWHUemployee wrote on X: “He has a contract offer I believe but he hasn’t accepted it as yet so he hasn’t been released as such but he hasn’t be retained yet either.”

The striker’s future is therefore unclear and he may well be waiting to see what offers he has on the table before deciding what to do.

League played in Conference Premier League One Championship Premier League Leagues Callum Wilson has played in

Wilson made 32 appearances in the Premier League for West Ham, but only started eleven matches and made eight goal contributions in the process.

The English forward is a proven goalscorer at Premier League level, but also scored 20 goals and provided 13 assists in 45 matches in the Championship while playing for Bournemouth in the 2014/15 season.

West Ham want to keep hold of him, especially with forward Pablo looking for a move away from the London Stadium this summer.

Besides that, Jarrod Bowen has garnered interest from a host of Premier League clubs, Taty Castellanos might also depart in the summer, and Crysencio Summerville will talk with a national team team-mate over a potential move to Roma.

West Ham and manager Nuno will have the tough task of assembling the right squad to secure promotion straight back to the Premier League next season.

Nuno has experience gaining promotion from the Championship to the Premier League, as back in 2018, he led Wolves to the title with 99 points on the board.

Wilson himself has enough experience in winning the Championship and gaining promotion to the Premier League, as he was instrumental in helping Bournemouth win the 2015 title.

It remains to be seen whether Wilson will stay put at West Ham or a Premier League club will take him on as a free agent.