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Wolves are advancing in their pursuit of Cesar Peixoto as their new manager, with the Portuguese boss ‘pleased with the project’ at Molineux and ‘only a few details remain’ before an agreement is finalised.

The Old Gold saw their eight-year stay in the Premier League come to an end recent season and are now preparing for life back in the Championship.

Early indications had pointed towards Rob Edwards remaining in charge at Molineux, with the expectation that he would oversee the club’s attempt to secure an immediate return to the top flight.

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Back in March, centre-back Ladislav Krejci highlighted the impact Edwards had made following his arrival as the players continued to adapt to his methods.

Wolves have already begun shaping their squad for the new campaign, confirming the arrival of Kieran Trippier and moving closer to a reunion with Raul Jimenez.

However, concerns over Edwards’ position have continued to surface, with former Premier League defender Alvin Martin suggesting last month that a growing disconnect had emerged between the manager and the supporters.

As a result, Peixoto has emerged as a leading candidate to take charge ahead of the upcoming season.

Club managed Varzim Academica Chaves Moreirense Pacos Ferreira Gil Vicente Clubs managed by Cesar Peixoto

According to Portuguese sports daily A Bola, negotiations between Wolves and Peixoto are already at a very advanced stage, with the coach ‘pleased with the project’ at Molineux and ‘only a few details remain’ before a deal is concluded.

The Portuguese tactician is currently in charge of Gil Vicente, having taken the reins in March 2025 and enhancing his reputation in the process.

During the recent campaign, he guided the club to a sixth-place finish in the Primeira Liga and still has a year remaining on his contract.

As a result, Wolves would be required to pay compensation in order to secure his services, with Gil Vicente already aware of the Championship club’s interest.

Greek outfit PAOK Salonika had also been credited with an interest in the Portuguese, but the signs now point towards Peixoto taking charge at Molineux next season, with a deal potentially being wrapped up before the end of the week.

The Portuguese coach transformed Gil Vicente from relegation candidates into genuine contenders further up the table, an achievement the Old Gold will hope he can replicate in England.

Should Edwards depart, Wolves are also likely to face a compensation payment of their own, with the Welshman still having three years remaining on his contract.