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Newcastle United and Everton are among the clubs who are weighing up moves for Chelsea’s young talent Sol Gordon, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

Gordon joined Chelsea at Under-8 level and progressed through the club’s development centre programme.

He was a crucial part of the Under-16 squad that lifted the Premier League National Tournament trophy and also featured heavily in the Under-17 team’s Premier League Cup victory.

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Shortly after turning 17, Gordon signed his first official professional contract with Chelsea in November 2024, keeping him tied to the club until June 30, 2027.

The midfielder continued to impress throughout the remainder of his first campaign as a full-time Under-18s player, finishing as the top goalscorer for Hassan Sulaiman’s side with 15 goals across all competitions.

Now, as he moves towards the final year of his current contract at Stamford Bridge, clubs are spying an opportunity to poach him.

David Moyes’ Everton and Eddie Howe’s Newcastle are weighing up moves to sign Gordon, while Bournemouth are also keen.

Competition Details U18 Premier League 27 apps, 10 goals UEFA Youth League 4 apps, 1 goal FA Youth Cup 3 apps Premier League 2 2 apps, 1 goal EFL Trophy 2 apps U18 Premier League Final 1 apps, 1 goal Sol Gordon last season

Gordon’s versatility across midfield roles has made him an attractive option in the transfer market as clubs explore opportunities to land young talents.

The 18-year-old enjoys going from box to box and is regarded as reliable in high-intensity situations, which is sure to be another attractive feature for his suitors.

Newcastle will look to add quality to their squad in the upcoming transfer window after falling short of the European places last season.

Everton also missed out on Europe, but there is a real feel-good factor at the Hill Dickinson over launching another tilt under Moyes next season.

It is unclear if both sides would regard Gordon as first team ready, or look for him to continue his development in their Under-21s teams, or even in the Under-18s.

Everton’s Under-21s finished 18th in the Premier League 2 this season, while Newcastle’s came 21st, with both clubs sides’ missing out on a top 16 spot to advance to the playoffs.

If Gordon does move then he is sure to want interested clubs to set out a pathway for him to progress into the first team as quickly as possible.