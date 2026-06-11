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Wolves star Joao Gomes has emerged as a target for Galatasaray, with the Cimbom currently ‘investigating the cost’ of a deal to take him from Molineux.

As they prepare to embark on a new chapter in the Championship, the Old Gold dismissed Rob Edwards after seven months at the helm and are pushing ahead with plans to appoint Cesar Peixoto as his successor.

They have already completed two summer additions on free transfers, with Kieran Trippier and Raul Jimenez arriving ahead of the new campaign.

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Attention turning towards the possibility of departures also, with Celta Vigo preparing for a lengthy battle to retain Fer Lopez amid Wolves’ determination to play hardball.

The Molineux outfit are also looking to offload Marshall Munetsi, as a return to Paris FC appears increasingly unlikely.

Now Gomes is attracting interest from Turkish champions Galatasaray after being added to their shortlist.

According to Turkish daily Takvim (via A Spor), Galatasaray are currently ‘investigating the cost’ of signing the Brazilian, with an official offer expected to follow if the numbers stack up.

Club Years Flamengo 2020-2023 Wolves 2023- Joao Gomes’ career history

Boss Okan Buruk has already ‘approved’ a move for Gomes, giving the Turkish champions the green light to intensify their efforts.

Interest in the midfielder is nothing new, with Crystal Palace keen on him during the winter transfer window, while Napoli also had him high on their wishlist in March.

Suggestions then emerged in May that the 25-year-old had moved close to joining Atletico Madrid, although no transfer has happened yet.

Should Galatasaray decide to step up their pursuit, they would be able to offer Gomes the lure of Champions League football rather than a season in the Championship.

The Brazilian still has four years remaining on his contract, however, which places Wolves in a strong negotiating position and would allow them to command a substantial fee should interest develop into concrete talks.

Former Wolves star Dave Edwards predicted back in 2023 that Gomes would develop into a top player, a view that has only gained further weight in recent years.

The midfielder was among the club’s most-used players during the most recent campaign, underlining just how influential he has become at Molineux.

Whether Wolves would be willing to sanction his departure remains to be seen, while fellow Turkish side Besiktas are also monitoring Jose Sa, although they want the Portuguese shot-stopper to terminate his contract before making a move.

Galatasaray also have another midfielder who suffered relegation to the Championship on their shortlist in the shape of West Ham United star Soungoutou Magassa.