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Victor Munoz is ‘very close’ to completing a move to Newcastle United, and will undergo his ‘medical examination in the United States’.

Anthony Gordon’s early summer departure to Barcelona helped the Magpies pocket a hefty €80m transfer fee for the England international.

They had a season to forget last term, as they finished as many as five places below their bitter rivals, Sunderland, in the league.

However, Eddie Howe’s position as the Newcastle boss is relatively safe, and the club are making moves in the transfer window to bring in new faces through the door.

Highly rated goalkeeper Ewen Jaouen has already joined the club, and they are now closing in on replacing Gordon.

Earlier this month, the Premier League club made a move for Osasuna’s wing wizard Munoz, who they are offering a ‘starring’ role in the team.

Now, according to Spanish programme El Chiringuito TV, the Magpies are ‘very close’ to sealing the deal for the 22-year-old Spaniard.

Season Position 2025–26 12th 2024–25 5th 2023–24 7th 2022–23 4th 2021–22 11th Newcastle United’s last five league finishes

It has been suggested that the English outfit are paying €35m guaranteed with €5m more in bonuses for Munoz.

And as soon as the clubs have an agreement in place for Spain attacker, he will be put through his medical tests in the United States.

Porto’s highly rated William Gomes was one of the most favoured options for Howe’s side, but they are ready to trust Munoz as their new star winger.

The 22-year-old versatile winger spent time in Barcelona and Real Madrid’s academy, and even played four senior gams for Los Blancos before joining Osasuna only last summer.

The La Liga giants kept a massive 50 per cent sell-on clause for Munoz, who looks all set to make a move to the British Isles in the coming days.

Newcastle spent big for Anthony Elanga last summer, but he had an underwhelming season, and they will hope that Munoz is able to hit the ground running on the back of his World Cup campaign with Luis de la Fuente’s side.

He is comfortable playing on either wing and could become a key figure at St James’ Park on his arrival, which looks like only a matter of time now.