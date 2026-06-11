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Tottenham Hotspur youngster Ronny Moncur has insisted that signing his latest contract represents only a small step towards the long-term ambitions he has set for himself in the game.

The youngster joined the Spurs academy as an eight-year-old and continued his progression through the ranks before becoming part of the club’s Under-18 set-up two years ago, earning his first professional contract during his debut season at that level.

Moncur continued to make strides in his development during the most recent Under-18 Premier League campaign, finding the back of the net three times and providing a further two assists in 21 appearances.

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The 18-year-old has now reached another milestone in his young career after putting pen to paper on a second professional deal, further strengthening his ties with the north London outfit.

The attacking midfielder has also featured for Tottenham’s Under-21 side and, if his development continues on its current trajectory, could eventually force his way into first-team consideration.

Moncur acknowledged that securing a second professional contract so soon after signing his first is an accomplishment he takes considerable pride in, though he views it as only part of a much bigger journey.

He also stressed that the new agreement provides him with added stability, allowing him to concentrate fully on his development and continue working towards the standards he hopes to reach in the future.

Season Position 2025–26 17th 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

Moncur told Spurs TV: “I feel like for me signing my first professional contract, to then my second just a season after, I feel its a big achievement to me

“I feel it’s only a little stepping stone to like where I want to be in future.

“But I feel like the contract’s going to give me a bit of stability and train and work hard each day like I am to get where I want to be.”

At first-team level, the Lilywhites have also rewarded Ben Davies with a one-year contract extension.

Spurs have already completed two additions in the summer transfer window, with Andrew Robertson and Marcos Senesi arriving on free transfers, as the club strengthens their defensive options ahead of the new campaign.

Tottenham legend Graham Roberts has been encouraged by what he has seen from Roberto De Zerbi’s approach in the market and recently praised the Italian’s transfer strategy.

Meanwhile, the north London outfit have suffered a setback in their search for an additional sporting director after Sebastian Kehl failed to reach an agreement over a potential move.