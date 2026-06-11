Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Rangers are picking up the pace in the transfer market, with the Gers now actively chasing United States international Bryan Reynolds. A position that was nailed on for Rangers for the best part of a decade has suddenly become one that needs urgent addressing this summer.

James Tavernier, after an extended spell at Ibrox, departed the club this summer in circumstances that might have hinted at Danny Rohl’s failings. Max Aarons has returned to parent club Norwich City, after spending last season with the Gers, while Dujon Sterling’s contract is due to expire next year, creating a possible circumstance where Rohl might have to bring in at least two right-backs.

Former Rangers striker Gordon Dalziel warned his old side that they could be left with a major void, stressing that no replacement could reasonably be expected to match Tavernier’s impact immediately, but the Gers have no option but to try now.

Westerlo defender Reynolds has been earmarked by Rangers to fill the Tavernier sized hole in the lineup, though the Gers are expected to face competition for the American. Rangers have had a bid rejected and are expected to come back with an improved offer.

Inside Futbol take a quick look at Reynolds and why Rangers might see him as the solution.

Early life & family

Reynolds comes from a footballing family; his father, Keith, was a United States youth international and played briefly in Europe while his brother Ty is a member of FC Dallas’ academy, playing as a midfielder.

Keith Reynolds gave Bryan at the age of four a piece of paper with four sports – Baseball, basketball, football, American football – written on it, asking his son to pick one. Bryan picked football though Keith admitted he would have nudged him towards it if he could.

Youth Career

Bryan, like his younger brother Ty, is a graduate of the FC Dallas academy, spending his youth career as a forward or winger, explaining why he might be a front-foot defender and his comfort in and around the opponent’s box.

Reynolds became FC Dallas’ youngest ever Homegrown Player on November 23, 2016, when he signed a contract with the first team at the age of 15.

The right-back has also represented the national Under-16s, Under-17s and Under-18s through his youth while also appearing for the Under-23s even after making his senior debut.

Senior Career

Reynolds made his professional debut in May 2019 against Los Angeles FC, finding opportunites easier to come by after the transfer of former Queens Park Rangers star Reggie Cannon to Boavista.

In 2020, Reynolds told the Fort Worth Star Telegram that his ambitions were to play in Europe, saying: “Europe is eventually where I want to go and play, that’s been the goal, and if that does happen it’s something I want to try to do.”

A year later Reynolds would move to Roma with Juventus and Club Brugge said to also be interested. While Club Brugge might not have been able to bring him to Belgium, KV Kortrijk and Westerlo would do successfully, with Reynolds’ minutes at Roma diminished.

In 2023, Conference League winners West Ham United were linked strongly to the Reynolds chase. Championship side Hull City in April, and Swansea City and Watford in February were also names bandied about, but Westerlo would ultimately end up signing him permanently that summer.

Reynolds, during his time with Westerlo, has contributed at least four assists in each of his four seasons with the club, with the best return of five coming in his first season. He has scored the odd goal here and there, with the two he scored in the Jupiler Pro League last season being his highest tally for a campaign in his senior career.

Playing Style

Reynolds is similar to his fellow North American Alphonso Davies in style without suggesting or rejecting a synonymy in quality. His rangey running gait, height, a tendency to push forward and the positions he occupies all allude to the Bayern Munich man.

The American is comfortable hugging the touchline or tuck further infield, to add a further option, and threat, in the box. It could be said though, that Reynolds is more effective when he is underlapping, and in the box, positions that allow him to use his most effective tools of cutbacks and low crosses.

Reynolds has a high recovery pace which, like Kyle Walker, allows him to compensate for positional misjudgements. Reynolds’ pace could potentially also serve as an insurance policy for high defensive lines.

Contract

Reynolds’ contract with Westerlo expires next summer and Rangers might find it easier to negotiate with the Belgians for that reason. Reynolds is also not part of Mauricio Pochettino’s squad for the World Cup, with Sergino Dest understandably favoured, leaving the Gers free to take their time with negotiations.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

Conclusion

The bottom line is that Rangers need at least one right-back in before the season starts and Reynolds might be the best attainable option on the market.

Reynolds could be a value proposition not only because of his contract status, but also because American footballers, especially defenders, are potentially undervalued by the market. Antonee Robinson, one of the best left-backs in the Premier League, was signed for only £2m by Fulham, while Celtic have had joy with Auston Trusty and Cameron Carter-Vickers.

Rohl needs to get his incomings right, after the disappointing end to the season saw Rangers miss out on the title, and Champions League football for the upcoming campaign, but Reynolds represents a risk-free signing especially given that they might need to bring in an additional right-back after the American.

Reynolds might allow Rohl to deploy more attacking sides and also how he utilises the right-winger. It might be vital in a season in which Rohl does not have to tackle opponents in the Champions League, and hence might go into every match as the perceived stronger side.

Tavernier is irreplaceable, in stature and his contributions on the pitch. Reynolds might not bring leadership, goals or set-piece ability, but he offers other qualities that Tavernier might not have possessed.

If all goes to plan, Rangers might have found their man for the right-back spot for another decade.