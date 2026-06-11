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Leeds United are in the mix for French midfielder Djaoui Cisse, who has been earmarked as having ‘immense potential for growth’.

The Yorkshire club experienced an impressive campaign on their return last year, as they comfortably stayed up.

One former Premier League star has tipped the Whites to spend in the upcoming transfer window, and the club want to strengthen multiple positions across the pitch, going into the next campaign.

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Japan midfielder Ao Tanaka is linked with a move away from Elland Road, and the 27-year-old is suggested to be open to an exit this summer.

Adding to the engine room looks a priority though regardless of what Tanaka does.

Leeds have been linked with Lyon’s American midfielder Tessmann, and the Ligue 1 giants are believed to be asking for €20m to €25m for the 24-year-old.

Argentine midfielder Milton Delgado is also on their radar, and Boca Juniors have already rejected an offer for the youngster.

Leeds are also interested in Rennes midfielder Cisse, whose performances have seen Stuttgart already working on a swoop behind the scenes.

Interested club League Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga Leeds United Premier League Stuttgart Bundesliga Interested in Djaoui Cisse

According to French outlet Foot Sur 7, a ‘tug-of-war is brewing’ for Cisse, with Leeds and Bayer Leverkusen also highly interested.

The 22-year-old Frenchman is suggested to have ‘immense potential for growth’ and that factor has made him hugely appealing.

Back in April, it was claimed that Cisse was ‘furious’ with his reduced game time at les Rouge et Noir, and fellow Premier League club Aston Villa were also credited with interest.

The French club appointed Franck Haise as their boss mid-season after Habib Beye was poached by Marseille and that change saw Cisse fall down the pecking order.

The France Under-21 international clocked only 50 minutes in Rennes’ last nine league games and now he wants to leave the club.

He was given a new deal only nine months ago, which runs until the summer of 2030, but following his reduced minutes, he could be out the door in the coming weeks and months.

Whether Leeds will be able to gain momentum in the race for Cisse, who is being chased by a Bundesliga pair who will be able to offer European football to the 22-year-old, remains to be seen.