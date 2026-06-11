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Fluminense striker John Kennedy is being monitored by Wolves while Italian side Udinese are also keen on the hitman.

Kennedy joined Fluminense’s youth academy in 2016 at the age of 14, arriving from local Brazilian club Serrano-RJ.

He signed his first professional contract with Fluminense in September 2020 following his rise from the youth ranks.

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The striker earned his senior-team debut in January 2021, coming on as a half-time substitute and scoring his first senior-team goal just minutes later.

Kennedy helped his club win their first-ever Copa Libertadores title in 2023 by scoring a spectacular volley in the 99th minute of extra time, making the score 2-1.

The Brazilian striker followed up his continental heroics by scoring in the Club World Cup semi-final, further highlighting his impact in big games.

The 24-year-old has been in red-hot form in the ongoing Brazilian Serie A season, where Kennedy has featured in 17 games for Fluminense, while scoring nine goals and providing one assist.

Club played for Fluminense Ferroviaria Pachuca Clubs John Kennedy has played for

Despite his impressive displays, the striker failed to secure a place in Brazil’s squad for this summer’s World Cup but has attracted the interest from multiple clubs as the transfer window approaches.

According to Brazilian outlet RTI Esporte, Wolves are monitoring the situation of Kennedy and could be helped by their ‘good relationship’ with Fluminense.

It has been suggested that Italian side Udinese are also keen on the striker.

The Molineux outfit hold a good relationship with Fluminense following past negotiations involving Andre Trindade and Jhon Arias, which could give the club a boost in their pursuit.

It remains to be seen when Wolves will make an official move for Kennedy, who they would have to convince to drop down into the Championship.

Wolves, who will feature in the Championship next season, are set to start their push for promotion under new manager Cesar Peixoto.