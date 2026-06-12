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Sunderland have held fresh talks with Bundesliga side RB Leipzig about signing Lutsharel Geertruida on a permanent basis, but want to push the price down.

Geertruida arrived at the Stadium of Light from RB Leipzig on a season-long loan this term to strengthen the Black Cats’ defence.

The 25-year-old defender quickly slotted into manager Regis Le Bris’ starting eleven, making 28 appearances in the Premier League over the course of an impressive season for Sunderland.

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The Dutch international played centre-back, right-back and defensive midfielder for Sunderland this season, and garnered interest from Liverpool during the winter transfer window, but a move never materialised.

Sunderland did not trigger the option to buy clause included in Geetruida’s contract and it appeared that the Black Cats would move on from the Rotterdam-born defensive talent.

However, Sunderland are back in the race to sign Geertruida ‘following fresh talks’, according to German journalist Philipp Hinze.

The Black Cats let their option to buy the Dutchman expire as they do not want to pay the €23m amount.

Sunderland are now pushing to ‘negotiate a lower transfer fee’ for the defender and bring him back to the north east.

RB Leipzig are looking to sell Geertruida permanently in the summer transfer window, and there is interest from the Premier League, Serie A and La Liga.

Club Years Feyenoord 2017-20224 RB Leipzig 2024- Sunderland (loan) 2025-2026 Lutsharel Geerruida’s career history

Geertruida received a late call-up to the Netherlands national team to replace Arsenal star Jurrien Timber for the World Cup.

Sunderland finished a successful season by clinching European football on the final day of the Premier League and Le Bris is keen on making ‘high-impact’ signings in the summer.

The Black Cats were the only team to finish in the top ten of the Premier League with a minus goal difference this campaign, and will want to strengthen their defence; Sunderland have been keeping tabs on Gremio defender Viery.

Geertruida still has three years left on his current contract, and with a possible positive display in the World Cup, RB Leipzig could drive up their asking price for the versatile defender.

Whether Sunderland can come to an agreement with the Bundesliga club before that potentially happens remains to be seen.