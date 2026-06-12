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Former Italy international goalkeeper Emiliano Viviano has cast doubt on whether Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Fiorentina’s Moise Kean.

Spurs endured a difficult campaign, in which they avoided relegation by just two points and secured their top-flight status on the final match day.

Now, Roberto De Zerbi will have his first full season at Tottenham Hotspur and has already swung into action to strengthen the squad, with the additions of Andrew Robertson and Marcos Senesi.

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Kean had a decent season in Serie A with Fiorentina, making nine goal contributions in 26 matches, and has been linked with a possible move to Tottenham this summer.

Viviano, who knows De Zerbi well, is not convinced by that link though as he insists the Tottenham boss has never mentioned Kean to him.

The former Serie A shot-stopper also stressed that Tottenham will need to shift players out first to make room in attack for fresh faces.

Viviano said on Radio Firenze Viola: “I don’t know where Kean might go, nor which teams might be interested.

Club played for Juventus Hellas Verona Everton Paris Saint-Germain Fiorentina Clubs Moise Kean has played for

“I don’t have much faith in Tottenham: I know De Zerbi well and he’s told me about a lot of players he likes, but never about him.

“Then they’ll first have to sell one of Kolo Muani, Richarlison, or Solanke.”

Kolo Muani is leaving Tottenham when his loan deal expires at the end of this month.

Kean arrived at Fiorentina from Juventus in the summer of 2024 and put pen to paper on a five-year deal, which would keep him at the club until 2029.

The 26-year-old forward would not be a new face in the Premier League, having played 32 matches for Everton and making only four goal contributions.

Kean struggled on Merseyside, but then bounced back with a positive loan spell at Paris Saint-Germain.

Spurs will want to add more firepower to their attack and the Lilywhites have shown ‘serious interest’ in Liverpool attacker Cody Gapko.

Besides that, Spurs are also linked with relegated West Ham United star Crysencio Summerville, who has been tipped to leave the London Stadium this summer.