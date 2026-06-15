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Sporting Lisbon are chasing Aurelien Guernier to sign him on a free transfer, but Birmingham City are doing their best to keep hold of the teen talent.

Blues have developed some highly rated talents over the years in their academy, most notably the Bellingham brothers.

Last summer, Birmingham City lost an attacking talent in the shape of Romelle Donovan, who helped them pocket £3m from his departure.

More up-and-coming future stars are coming through their youth system and clubs are looking at what talents Blues have on offer.

Young English winger Guernier is considered a top talent at Birmingham City, but his current contract is only valid until the end of the month.

And his contractual situation has attracted a host of clubs around Europe, as multiple major clubs around the world are keen on the 18-year-old.

It was suggested last week that the Championship side are fighting to keep hold of the promising talent.

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Now, according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, Liga Portugal giants Sporting Lisbon are one of the clubs to be in the race for Guernier.

It has also been claimed that the 18-year-old versatile attacker’s future is believed to be away from England, in what appears to be a blow for Birmingham City, not least in terms of the compensation they would receive.

Two unnamed Premier League sides are in the race for the Birmingham City talent, but he looks to be leaning towards a spell abroad.

Sporting Lisbon have a great reputation for developing world-class players in their youth academy over the years and Guernier could fancy a move to Portugal.

The 2007-born English talent can play in a host of positions across the front line and his versatile profile is particularly interesting his suitors.

The teenage attacker scored three times and provided one assist in 15 Premier League 2 games for the Championship side’s Under-21s set-up, and his performances have put him on the map.

Whether Blues will be able to convince Guernier to stay put with a new deal at St. Andrew’s amid massive European interest in him remains to be seen, but the signs do not look optimistic at present.