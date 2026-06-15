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Fiorentina have yet to make contact with Tottenham Hotspur over a move for Radu Dragusin, with no negotiations currently under way for the 30-cap Romania defender.

Tottenham have already moved to bolster their defensive ranks this summer, completing the signing of centre-back Marcos Senesi and pushing ahead in talks for Jan Paul van Hecke, with Roberto De Zerbi keen to bring the Dutch defender to north London.

Taken together, those developments do little to quell speculation surrounding Dragusin’s long-term future in N17, despite his contract at Spurs running until 2030.

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Dragusin’s agent has acknowledged that he is waiting to hold talks with Tottenham in order to gain clarity over the club’s plans for the Romania international.

Prior to his switch to England, Dragusin made his name in Serie A, and clubs from Italy appear to have retained an interest in his situation after monitoring him in previous transfer windows.

Fiorentina, who explored the possibility of signing the Romanian centre-back in December, were said to be considering a renewed approach this summer.

Over the weekend, it was claimed that former Spurs sporting director Fabio Paratici, now at Fiorentina, could look to step up efforts to land the 24-year-old, who is also attracting interest from RB Leipzig.

Club played for Juventus Sampdoria Salernitana Genoa Tottenham Hotspur Clubs Radu Dragusin has played for

However, according to Italian daily La Repubblica (via FirenzeViola), Fiorentina have yet to make contact with Tottenham regarding a potential move.

At present, no negotiations are understood to be taking place over the defender’s future.

Dragusin, who played just over 580 minutes for the Lilywhites across the campaign, is valued at more than €15m, a figure that Fiorentina are reluctant to meet.

La Viola have already conducted business with Tottenham, with Manor Solomon spending the second half of last season in Florence, and the winger’s stay could yet be extended, according to his agent.

However, Dragusin’s future remains up in the air, with the coming weeks set to reveal whether Fiorentina turn their long-standing interest into a concrete approach for the out-of-favour Spurs defender.

The Serie A side may also be forced to speed up plans to swoop for Dragusin if other clubs make firm approaches to Tottenham soon.