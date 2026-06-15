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Birmingham City hitman Marvin Ducksch remains a player of interest to Hertha Berlin, with the 2. Bundesliga side continuing to keep the forward in their sights as a possible signing this summer.

The Blues striker featured 36 times across all competitions last season, registering eleven goals and two assists to finish level with Jay Stansfield as Birmingham City’s joint-top scorer.

Despite those contributions, Ducksch was disappointed by the club’s failure to secure promotion to the Premier League and is therefore open to a move.

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The 32-year-old only arrived at St Andrew’s last year, putting pen to paper on a three-year deal after joining from Werder Bremen, keeping him tied to the club until the summer of 2028.

Having emerged through Borussia Dortmund’s academy, last season represented the first campaign of his career spent away from Germany.

A return to Germany has been mooted, with Augsburg previously credited with an interest before it emerged that the striker was not viewed as a priority target.

Hertha Berlin also explored the possibility of signing the experienced frontman last month, although talks failed to progress beyond the preliminary stages.

Striker Age Jay Stansfield 23 August Priske 22 Kyogo Furuhashi 31 Marvin Ducksch 32 Birmingham City’s strikers

Now, amid an influx of cash from Kennet Eichhorn moving to Bayer Leverkusen and the likely exit of Fabian Reese, Hertha Berlin are keeping Ducksch in their sights, according to German daily Bild.

Hertha Berlin are preparing for a another season in the 2. Bundesliga and are eager to reshape their attacking options with Reese on the way out, while further departures are expected before the window closes.

Despite receiving significant backing, Chris Davies was unable to guide Birmingham City into the playoff places, with a tenth-place finish triggering a non-promotion release clause in Ducksch’s contract worth €1m.

That figure could prove attractive to a number of interested clubs, including Hertha Berlin.

AEK Athens and Real Sociedad have also been credited with an interest in the 32-year-old ahead of the summer transfer window.

The veteran forward, whose intelligence and technical quality have drawn praise, could now be approaching the end of his stay at St Andrew’s.

As Hertha Berlin look to mount a serious push for promotion back to the Bundesliga, Ducksch could emerge as a key piece in their plans for a return to the top flight.