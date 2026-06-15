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Tottenham Hotspur have surprisingly entered the race to sign Atalanta defender Marco Palestra, it has been claimed in Italy, with contacts now under way with both the player’s camp and the Italian club.

Roberto De Zerbi is set to oversee significant changes in the Tottenham squad over the course of the summer transfer window and could do plenty of business in the league he knows the best, Serie A.

Tottenham are in the hunt for Roma defender Evan Ndicka, who could leave this summer to aid the Giallorossi’s financial concerns.

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The name of Napoli’s 23-year-old playmaker, Antonio Vergara, is also in the mix, though the player is highly regarded by the Italian club’s manager, Massimiliano Allegri.

A number of Spurs’ fringe players could also find new homes in Serie A by the end of the transfer window, including defender Radu Dragusin.

Now Tottenham are suggested to have moved into the race for Atalanta star Palestra, who is in demand this summer.

According to Italian insider Damiano Er Faina, Tottenham have ‘contacts under way’ with both Palestra’s camp and with Atalanta.

Right-back option Pedro Porro Djed Spence Kevin Danso Archie Gray Tottenham’s right-back options

Atalanta have set a minimum asking price of €50m to do business for Palestra and, while that is within reach for Tottenham, questions may be asked if he is a player they need.

Palestra operates as a right-back, though he can also play as a right wing-back, and Tottenham have just locked down Pedro Porro on a new contract, which makes a move for the Atalanta man a surprise.

It is unclear how De Zerbi would see Palestra fitting into the side at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but at the age of 21 he is regarded as a top talent.

Porro is due to turn 27 years old just one month into next season and it could be that Spurs view Palestra as his eventual successor.

It remains to be seen if Tottenham can position themselves at the front of the chase for Palestra, who has also been interesting Juventus, Inter Milan, Manchester City and Newcastle United.

Tottenham are though picking up the pace in the transfer market, with Andrew Robertson and Marco Senesi both secured, and Porro locked down on a fresh deal.

De Zerbi is also likely to bring in another goalkeeper, with it suggested that Guglielmo Vicario is not someone he sees as a fit for what he wants.