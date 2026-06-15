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Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham and Leeds United are interested in signing Lassine Sinayoko from French side Auxerre, though the Eagles may have an advantage in the race by just having appointed Pierre Sage.

Ligue 1 club Auxerre finished only two places above the relegation zone in the last campaign, but were comfortably safe from relegation.

Sinayoko played a key role for Les Diplomates, as he scored 12 goals and provided four assists in 32 league starts, putting himself in line for summer interest which has duly arrived.

The Mali international is primarily a striker, but is also comfortable playing wide on the left and right when necessary.

With only one year remaining in his current deal at Stade Abbe Deschamps, a host of Premier League clubs are keen on Sinayoko, but he is paying no attention to the transfer talk.

Last week, it was suggested that as many as four Premier League clubs are ‘in talks’ to sign the Auxerre hitman this summer, but they were not named.

And now, according to French outlet Media Foot, it is Crystal Palace, Fulham, Leeds United and Everton who are chasing the 26-year-old.

Interested club Can offer Crystal Palace Premier League, Europa League Fulham Premier League Leeds United Premier League Everton Premier League Interested in Sinayoko

Palace though may find themselves with an advantage due to having just appointed French boss Sage, which ‘could be the deciding factor’ in tilting Sinayoko towards Selhurst Park.

It is suggested that the presence of the four Premier League teams in the race could serve to drive up the price.

German clubs are also keeping an eye on the versatile forward and could yet rival the Premier League sides for Sinayoko.

Leeds endured a solid season on their return to the Premier League and Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s 14-league-goal campaign was key; they are keen on bringing in at least one more forward.

Everton splashed big money for Thierno Barry last term, but the French forward took time to get settled, and David Moyes wants more guaranteed goals.

Fulham have lost their highly experienced Raul Jimenez to Wolves on a free transfer and could feel that Sinayoko can be a key addition to the team.

Moving to Crystal Palace would let Sinayoko play for a French boss in the shape of Sage and he is sure to know all about his qualities.

The 26-year-old forward has never played for any clubs except for Auxerre and could be ending his nine-year association with the Ligue 1 outfit this summer.