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Fenerbahce have ‘held another meeting’ with Manchester City for Everton target Nathan Ake, leaving the Toffees at risk of falling behind in the race.

Among current centre-back options for the Toffees, James Tarkowski and Michael Keane are both now 33, while the latter is entering the final year of his contract at the Hill Dickinson.

Another is Jarrad Branthwaite, whose recent campaign was heavily disrupted by injuries, with a move away from Merseyside also not out of the question given the level of past interest there has been in him.

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Everton have explored several options in the market, including free agent Portuguese defender Diogo Leite, though competition for his signature has intensified after a Saudi club entered the picture.

However, the Merseyside outfit were recently handed encouragement in that pursuit when Lazio stepped away from the race.

Another center-back heavily linked with the Toffees is Ake and the Dutchman would provide a Premier League proven option for David Moyes.

They have been facing competition though, with Fenerbahce sporting director Devin Ozek due in England for talks with Manchester City.

Now, according to Turkish journalist Doruk Tecimer, Fenerbahce have ‘held another meeting’ with the Citizens as they continue their efforts to secure the Dutchman’s signature.

Club played for Chelsea Reading Watford Bournemouth Manchester City Clubs Nathan Ake has played for

The latest development comes as a blow to Everton, with the Turkish giants keen to move quickly and gain an advantage in the race.

Ake made only 18 Premier League appearances recent season and was already close to leaving the Etihad during the winter window before rejecting an opportunity to join West Ham United.

The Dutchman is now entering the final year of his contract and Manchester City have once again given the green light for a departure this summer.

Inter Milan have also made ‘contact’ regarding Ake, though the extent of their interest remains unclear.

For now, Ake’s attention will be on international duty, with he currently away at the World Cup and having featured as a late substitute in the Netherlands’ 2-2 draw with Japan on Sunday.

Alongside his centre-back role, the 31-year-old’s ability to operate at left-back would be useful for Everton, especially with current backup option Adam Aznou seemingly heading for the exit door at the Hill Dickinson.

Meanwhile, Everton are also assessing right-back options, with Emil Holm on their radar, while fellow Serie A star Raul Bellanova has also attracted attention despite interest from a number of other Premier League clubs.