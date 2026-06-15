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Tottenham Hotspur attacker Mathys Tel ‘is eager for a change of scenery’ this summer, amid interest from Italian giants Roma.

Tel joined Tottenham on loan from Bayern Munich in the 2025 January transfer window and did enough for Spurs to then sign him on a permanent basis.

The French attacker though has not clocked the regular game time in north London he was aiming for and in the winter transfer window earlier this year he was strongly linked with an exit.

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Spurs were not keen though on sanctioning an exit for Tel, despite Paris FC regarding him as a dream transfer target.

Roberto De Zerbi backed Tel as a player with big potential as recently as May, but the Frenchman does not appear convinced about continuing at Tottenham.

Roma are amongst the sides interested in Tel this summer and, according to Italian daily Leggo (via La Roma 24), he ‘is eager for a change of scenery’.

If Tel does push to leave Tottenham then they may not stand in his way, though it is unclear just how much Spurs would want to sanction an exit.

League Country National 3 France Ligue 1 France Bundesliga Germany Premier League England Leagues Mathys Tel has played in

There is set to be considerable change in the Spurs squad over the course of the summer transfer window as De Zerbi makes his mark.

Randal Kolo Muani is departing following the end of his loan from Paris Saint-Germain, while Richarlison has been linked with an exit.

Tottenham’s efforts so far have focused on adding at the back.

Andrew Robertson and Marco Senesi have agreed to join Tottenham when their contracts at their respective clubs expire at the end of the month.

Tottenham are also in talks to sign Jan Paul van Hecke from fellow Premier League side Brighton.

Brighton want to take Spurs defender Luka Vuskovic to the south coast as a replacement for Van Hecke, but have seen an offer knocked back by the decision-makers in north London.

Selling Vuskovic is something one former Tottenham defender dubbed ‘crazy’ in response to the transfer talk.