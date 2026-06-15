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Tottenham Hotspur have entered the race to sign Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali, who Roberto De Zerbi wants to be his ‘new star’ in midfield, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

While some Premier League sides have taken time to step up their transfer business this summer, Spurs have come blazing out of the blocks to back De Zerbi.

Experienced full-back Andrew Robertson has joined, along with Argentine centre-back Marcos Senesi, but Tottenham are far from finished in what is expected to be a major summer revamp.

De Zerbi is keen to make sure Tottenham can control games better and his attention has been drawn to countryman Tonali.

Arsenal showed interest in Tonali in the winter transfer window and have retained that interest this summer as they prepare to try to build on their Premier League title win.

Tottenham are though prepared to battle the Gunners every step of the way for the signature of Tonali, with De Zerbi appearing to see him as a key acquisition.

De Zerbi wants to make a splash and considers Tonali to be a ‘new star’ for the Tottenham midfield to raise the overall level of the Spurs side.

Booked against Barcelona (H) PSV Eindhoven (H) Sunderland (A) Manchester United (A) Wolves (A) Brighton (H) Manchester City (H) Sandro Tonali’s bookings last season

Having missed out on Europe for next season, Newcastle could be vulnerable to losing Tonali, even though they have already brought in money by offloading Anthony Gordon to Barcelona.

Tottenham, unlike Arsenal, cannot offer European football to Tonali, but they will hope the lure of being placed at the centre of De Zerbi’s new exciting Spurs project will be enough to turn his head to N17.

One former Newcastle star raised the alarm about Tonali potentially looking for the exit door in March, seeing the writing on the wall if the Magpies could not improve and finish in a European spot.

Losing the Italy international midfielder would be a blow for Howe and Newcastle, and they will want to make sure if it does happen that they drive a hard bargain.

A bidding war between Arsenal and Tottenham would suit Newcastle, but could only work effectively if Tonali is happy to go to either north London side.

There has been interest from Italian giants Juventus in Tonali, but the Bianconeri failing to qualify for next season’s Champions League could effectively rule them out of the race.

All eyes will be on how quickly the situation develops, with Tonali not involved in the World Cup given Italy’s failure to qualify.