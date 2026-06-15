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Roma are looking to bring in quality to their right-back position and all eyes are on Nottingham Forest’s Nicolo Savona, who could leave the City Ground this summer.

Last summer, Forest paid a package worth around £13.5m to Juventus to secure the Bianconeri youth academy graduate.

After the move, his agent claimed that other Premier League clubs were keen on the Italian, who penned a long-term deal at the City Ground.

The 23-year-old started the last season brightly at Nottingham Forest and played a key part until the first half of it.

Savona picked up a knee injury around February and did not feature last term again; he is still recovering from that knee issue.

He even managed to score key league goals against Manchester United and Liverpool, and is attracting transfer interest from his homeland.

Serie A club Atalanta are keen on the 23-year-old defender, who is believed to be keen on a move to La Dea in the transfer window.

Level First cap Italy U20s 2022 Italy U21s 2024 Nicolo Savona for Italy

More Italian clubs are joining the race for Savona, as Roma are keeping their eyes on the Forest defender, according to Italian daily Il Messaggero (via La Roma 24).

A move to Roma could also be a real tempter for Savona, with the Giallorossi in next season’s Champions League.

The 23-year-old’s current contract at Nottingham Forest runs until the summer of 2030 and there is an option to extend his deal for another year.

And amid serious interest in the former Italy Under-21 international, Forest are not obliged to make it easy for Savona’s suitors.

Savona can easily slot as a centre-back, besides his natural right-back position, and it remains to be seen whether Vitor Pereira is willing to part ways with the 23-year-old.

Given his young age and potential, there could be questions asked by some Forest fans if the club do lose Savona this summer.

A potential replacement could be found in Italy if Savona is let go.

Italian right-wing back Raoul Bellanova is someone who is on the Tricky Trees’ radar, but more English teams are also tracking him.