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Turkish champions Galatasaray are ready to make a move for Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes and believe the player’s view strengthens their hand.

Gomes has been widely expected to depart Molineux following Wolves’ relegation out of the Premier League, but no deal has been done yet.

The midfielder has been linked with Spanish giants Atletico Madrid, but Galatasaray want to take Gomes to Turkey.

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Galatasaray are prepared to pay a fee of €40m to sign Gomes, according to Turkish outlet Fotomac (via A Spor).

It is suggested that Gomes not wanting to play in the Championship ‘strengthens the hand’ of the Galatasaray deal-makers.

Galatasaray boss Okan Buruk is suggested to be ‘determined’ to add Gomes to the ranks, as the Wolves star fits the profile he is looking for.

Moving to Galatasaray would hand Gomes the chance to play in the Champions League next season and also fight to win trophies in Turkey.

South American Country Davinson Sanchez Colombia Gabriel Sara Brazil Mauro Icardi Argentina Yaser Asprilla Colombia Can Guner Argentina Lucas Torreira Uruguay South American players at Galatasaray

Galatasaray could lose Brazilian midfielder Gabriel Sara this summer and Buruk may feel Gomes would be the perfect replacement.

He would add to an already large contingent of players who have previously played in the Premier League on the books at Galatasaray.

The Turkish giants also have standout names such as Leroy Sane, Ilkay Gundogan and Victor Osimhen on the books.

Wolves signed Gomes from Brazilian side Flamengo, splashing close to €19m to bring him to Molineux.

Still just 25 years old, Galatasaray are likely to see Gomes as being someone who will have significant resale value in the future.

Despite having won ten caps for Brazil, Gomes did not manage to secure a spot in the Selecao squad for this World Cup.

He has also drawn interest from Italian giants Napoli, but Galatasaray look determined to put in a real push to take him to Turkey.

For Wolves, bringing in the maximum amount possible from Gomes’ sale will be the focus.