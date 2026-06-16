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Aston Villa have received a boost to their hopes of signing Matias Soule as the Roma winger ‘prefers the Premier League’ amid interest from Unai Emery’s men.

Soule arrived at Roma in July 2024 from fellow Serie A club Juventus for €26m, signing a five-year contract with the Italian side.

The Argentine had a slow start for Roma but eventually became a prominent figure for the club and played a key role in helping the Giallorossi qualify for the Champions League after a seven-year absence this season.

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In the recent Serie A campaign, the 23-year-old made 33 appearances for Roma, while scoring six goals and providing five assists.

His impressive displays in Italy have attracted the attention of multiple clubs across Europe, including Aston Villa.

With fresh developments emerging, the Villains have been handed a boost in their pursuit of the Argentine.

According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport (via LaRoma24), Soule ‘prefers the Premier League’ over other options if he leaves the Stadio Olimpico.

Interested club League Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga Aston Villa Premier League Fenerbahce Super Lig Interested in Matias Soule

Borussia Dortmund and Fenerbahce are keen on the Argentine, but the winger’s preference has put the Villains in an advantageous position.

The 23-year-old first emerged as a target for Aston Villa in late April.

Earlier this month, it was suggested that Aston Villa ‘have already spoken’ to Soule’s entourage, about bringing their client over to Villa Park.

Having received a boost in their pursuit of the Argentine, it remains to be seen when Aston Villa will make an official move to sign Soule, with the race to secure his signature expected to intensify in the coming days.

With the summer transfer window now officially open, the Villains will look to strengthen their squad and push for higher ambitions next season following a successful season under Emery.

Signing a goalkeeper appears to be the top priority for the Villa Park side as Emiliano Martinez, who has been heavily linked with Juventus, appears keen on making the move to Italy, with the shot-stopper ‘already looking for a place in Turin’.

An Aston Villa scout attended the World Cup clash between the Netherlands and Japan to monitor Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki, who is viewed as a potential replacement for Martinez.