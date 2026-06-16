Emmanuele Ciancaglini/Getty Images

Bologna attacker Santiago Castro ‘is in demand in the Premier League’, with interest from Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace and Chelsea.

Castro arrived at Bologna from Argentine outfit Velez Sarsfield in 2024 and following a contract extension in February, is tied down to the club until 2030.

The 21-year-old forward scored seven goals and chipped in with three assists in 35 Serie A appearances this term, garnering interest from a host of clubs across Europe.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

The Argentine striker can play as a centre-forward, left-winger, and right-winger, with his versatility in playing across the front line making him a highly sought-after prospect.

He has already been linked with an exit and Nottingham Forest have ‘tested the waters’ on a possible summer deal in recent weeks.

The Bologna attacker is not short of interest and, according to Italian daily Il Resto del Carlino, he ‘is in demand in the Premier League’, with Forest, Chelsea and Crystal Palace namechecked.

But Castro’s stock is also high in Serie A, as Juventus, AC Milan and Roma are also monitoring his situation at Bologna.

Interested club AC Milan Crystal Palace Chelsea Nottingham Forest Juventus Roma Interested in Santiago Castro

Nottingham Forest endured a difficult campaign, finishing 16th in the Premier League, but the appointment of Vitor Pereira from Wolves was a step in the right direction.

Pereira’s work at the City Ground has not gone under the radar as Saudi side Al-Hilal want to bring him back to the Saudi Pro League, but it is claimed that the Portuguese boss ‘remains committed’ to the project at Nottingham Forest.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace went through an overall successful season, winning the Conference League and booking their place in next season’s Europa League.

Now with the summer transfer window approaching, the Eagles will want to strengthen their squad, especially with star striker Jean-Philippe Mateta being targeted by Turkish giants Besiktas.

On the other hand, Chelsea had an underwhelming season, finishing tenth in the Premier League and missing out on European football.

The Blues have appointed Xabi Alonso as their new manager ahead of next season and will want to utilise the summer transfer window to bolster their team.

Castro still has four years left on his current contract with Bologna, which puts them in a strong position to drive up the transfer fee, considering he is a key member of the squad.

The Rossoblu will be keen for a bidding war to develop in the coming weeks.