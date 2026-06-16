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Celtic have been namechecked as a side interested in Alvaro Rodriguez, but the ‘competition is high’ for the Elche striker, with Bologna also keen.

Rodriguez arrived at Elche in the summer of 2025 from fellow La Liga outfit Real Madrid for €2m, signing a four-year contract with the Spanish side.

The Uruguayan had a successful campaign for the Franjiverdes, with his first-half goal on the final matchday of the La Liga season helping Elche secure a crucial point that kept them in the top flight.

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In the recent La Liga season, the 21-year-old made 34 appearances for Elche, including 24 starts, while scoring seven goals and providing five assists.

His impressive displays in Spain have attracted interest from clubs across Europe and Elche could struggle to keep him.

According to Italian outlet il Resto del Carlino, Bologna ‘are evaluating’ Rodriguez as a target, but ‘the competition is high’, with Celtic namechecked as one of those sides keen.

Dutch pair Ajax and Feyenoord are also listed as suitors of the Uruguayan, while Bournemouth are admirers.

Interested club Ajax Bologna Bournemouth Celtic Feyenoord Interested in Alvaro Rodriguez

The 21-year-old’s contract with the Spanish club runs until June 2029 and they are expected to ask for a significant fee to let the Uruguayan star leave this summer.

It remains to be seen whether Celtic will make the first move to secure the signature of Rodriguez amid transfer interest building.

Fresh from winning a fifth consecutive Scottish Premiership title, the Bhoys will aim to bolster their ranks during the summer transfer window as they target Champions League qualification.

Celtic have been criticised for the business they have done in recent windows and signed three attackers in the winter window – Joel Mvuka, Junior Adamu and Tomas Cvancara – who made little to no impact.

The Hoops have made ‘preliminary enquiries’ for Kieron Bowie as the Glasgow club explore their options to bring the Hellas Verona striker back to Scotland, but they look to have a number of options on the table.