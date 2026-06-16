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Spanish side Valencia, who have been keen to sign Largie Ramazani permanently, are now ‘convinced’ that Leeds United will agree on a deal for the winger under ‘good conditions’.

Leeds secured the services of Ramazani from Spanish side Almeria in the summer of 2024, handing the winger a long-term deal at Elland Road.

The Belgian winger hit the ground running in Yorkshire, registering four goal contributions in his first eight outings before a serious ankle ligament injury halted his momentum.

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After falling down the pecking order under Daniel Farke, the 25-year-old joined Valencia on loan in the summer of 2025 to secure regular first-team football.

The Belgian took time to settle in Spain, but gradually established himself as an important figure and earned praise from a team-mate, who labelled him ‘spectacular’.

Ramazani won over the Valencia supporters with his impressive performances, finishing fourth in a fan poll that suggested supporters want to see the winger back at the Mestalla next season.

The club also want to bring the Belgian back, with Valencia’s CEO recently travelling to England to advance a move for the Leeds winger.

Club Charlton Athletic Manchester United Almeria Leeds United Valencia Clubs Largie Ramazani has been on the books at

The jury has been out though on whether Leeds’ demands for Ramazani and what Valencia can afford to pay will match up.

Now though there is a sense of optimism in Spain about the winger’s return.

According to Spanish programme Tribuna Deportiva, Valencia are now ‘convinced’ that Leeds will agree to let go of Ramazani under ‘good conditions’.

Los Che will hope that their optimism about a deal is justified as they will face a problem on the wing if they cannot convince get Ramazani.

The Spanish side do not appear to face any major competition for the Belgian as of now, with Championship side Norwich City linked, but that interest then played down.

It remains to be seen what price the Yorkshire club, who are seen as ‘tough negotiators’, will demand for Ramazani.

With the summer transfer window now open, Leeds will be looking to strengthen their squad and push for higher ambitions following their impressive Premier League survival.

The Whites ‘are pushing hard to enter the race’ to sign departing Union Berlin defender Diogo Leite.

Further up the pitch, the Yorkshire club ‘are pursuing’ Lois Openda who appears to be leaving Juventus this summer following a disappointing season.