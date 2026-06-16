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AC Milan are ‘in talks’ to sign in-demand Birmingham City winger Aurelien Guernier and are ‘planning to proceed’ with a swoop soon.

Guernier arrived at Birmingham City in June 2023 and joined their Under-18 squad where he spent two full seasons developing his game.

The 18-year-old was promoted to the Under-21 squad following a strong pre-season run in August 2025.

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In the recent Premier League 2 season, Guernier made 15 appearances for the Birmingham City Under-21 squad, while scoring three goals and providing one assist.

He could though be on the move away from St Andrew’s this summer, with Blues at real risk of losing him.

Guernier’s contractual situation has made him an attractive option, with multiple clubs looking to sign him on a free transfer.

According to Italian journalist Luca Bendoni, Italian club AC Milan have joined the race for Guernier and have gone more than beyond mere interest.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

The Rossoneri are ‘in talks’ to sign the Birmingham City talent and are ‘planning to proceed soon’ with their efforts to take him to Italy.

With the Italian giants in pursuit of the 18-year-old, Blues, who are fighting to keep hold of their young talent, have received a big blow.

It was recently suggested that the Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon are also chasing Guernier.

Chelsea and their sister club Strasbourg are also keen on Guernier and the Premier League side could snap him up and then ship him off to France to develop.

The 2007-born talent can play in a host of positions across the front line and his versatile profile is particularly interesting his suitors.

It remains to be seen whether Birmingham City can persuade Guernier to commit his future to the club amid strong interest from across Europe.

Blues do have an ambitious project to sell as they aim for promotion, but the pathway offered by all the clubs keen on the attacker is likely to be key.