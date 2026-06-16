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Leeds United have received a boost in their hunt for Lee Han-beom as Danish side FC Midtjylland are willing to sell the defender this summer, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Whites enjoyed an overall positive season under manager Daniel Farke in the recent campaign, but still conceded 57 goals in the Premier League.

Farke will want to address the issue in the upcoming summer transfer window by bolstering his options and the Yorkshire giants have been linked with a host of defenders.

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One of the names on Leeds United’s wishlist is Lee, who plays for Danish outfit Midtjylland and could well be on the move.

The 23-year-old defender has made 50 appearances in all competitions for Midtjylland and got the call-up for the South Korea national team for the World Cup.

On his World Cup debut, Lee helped South Korea defeat the Czech Republic 2-1 in their opening match and since then has caught the eye of clubs across Europe.

Mainly, there has been growing interest in Lee from clubs in England and Germany, and Midtjylland are willing to sell the 23-year-old defender in the summer.

Manager Time at Club Daniel Farke July 2023 – present Sam Allardyce May 2023 – June 2023 Javi Gracia February 2023 – May 2023 Jesse Marsch February 2022 – February 2023 Marcelo Bielsa June 2018 – February 2022 Last five permanent Leeds United managers

Lee arrived at Midtjylland from South Korean club FC Seoul in the summer of 2023 and put pen to paper on a four-year deal, which would keep him at the club until 2027.

Leeds United have been looking into the transfer market to bolster their defence ahead of next season and the Whites have been ‘pushing hard to enter the race’ to sign Diogo Leite.

The Portuguese is running out of contract at Union Berlin and is available on a free transfer.

Besides that, the Whites have been keen on Abubacarr Sedi Kinteh, who is on the books at Norwegian side Tromso.

Leeds invested heavily in the backline last summer with the arrivals of Jaka Bijol, Sebastiaan Bornauw, Gabriel Gudmundsson, and James Justin.

Farke though now likes to operate with three centre-backs and two wing-backs, increasing the need for more options, with sometimes Justin even being shuffled into central defence.

Lee only has one year left on his current deal, and Midtjylland will want to cash in on the young defender, especially if he continues to put in strong displays at the World Cup.

The Ulvene will be keen for a bidding war to develop, considering several clubs are looking to lure him away in the summer.