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Tottenham Hotspur target Maxi Araujo has insisted he is ‘very happy’ at Sporting Lisbon and is eager for another crack at the Champions League with the Portuguese club.

The Uruguay international started his country’s World Cup opener against Saudi Arabia and was on target with Uruguay’s equaliser as the contest ended all square.

Araujo attracted interest from Tottenham earlier this year, and with the transfer window now here, it appears the north London club’s admiration has not faded.

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The 26-year-old played his part in Sporting Lisbon’s second-place finish last season, contributing nine goal involvements in 29 league appearances, while also offering versatility down the left flank as both a full-back and wing-back.

Despite already having options in the position, including January signing Souza and Djed Spence, who is currently away with England at the World Cup, Spurs remain interested in the Sporting Lisbon star.

However, Araujo has suggested his immediate future still lies in Portugal, with the defender speaking warmly about his situation at the club and the prospect of another Champions League campaign.

Asked about his future, he was quoted as saying by Portuguese sports daily Record: “Yes, my idea is to stay there.

Clubs played for Montevideo Wanderers Toluca Puebla Sporting Lisbon Clubs Maxi Araujo has played for

“We are going to play the Champions League again and that is something that excites me a lot.”

Araujo also made it clear that his attention is fixed firmly on the World Cup, with the Uruguayan keen to focus on the tournament before turning his thoughts to what comes next.

The 26-year-old again struck a positive note about life at Sporting Lisbon, indicating he would have no issue remaining with the Portuguese giants and emphasising how settled both he and his family are at the club.

“I don’t know anything.

“Now I’m focused on the World Cup, on enjoying every situation.

“And then, later on, we’ll see.

“But, as I said before, if I have to continue at Sporting, I will do it.

“I’m very happy at Sporting. My girlfriend, my family… And that’s the most important thing for me.”

Since arriving at Sporting Lisbon in 2024, Araujo has established himself as a key figure, registering 93 appearances and contributing 25 goals and assists across all competitions.

With his contract running until 2029, convincing the Uruguay international to leave the Portuguese giants could be a tall order, particularly after Spurs’ 17th-place finish saw them miss out on European football next season.

Manchester United, Chelsea and Atletico Madrid are also understood to admire Araujo, and all three clubs could step up their interest.