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Tottenham Hotspur ‘have offered around €80m’ to convince Newcastle United to part with Sandro Tonali, it has been claimed in Italy.

Tonali has been linked with an exit from Newcastle this summer, following on from serious interest from Arsenal in the winter transfer window.

Newcastle turned down an approach from Arsenal for Tonali, but the situation might now be different this summer, especially with the Magpies not having qualified for Europe.

Former Newcastle star Steve Howey warned that such a scenario would result in Tonali leaving and Tottenham are putting in a big push to make that happen.

It emerged on Monday night that Spurs boss Roberto De Zerbi wants to make Tonali his ‘new star’ in midfield and thinks he can raise the overall level of the team.

Now the amount Tottenham are ready to pay to convince Newcastle to part with Tonali has been suggested.

According to Italian football insider Damiano Er Faina, ‘Tottenham have offered around €80m’ to try to land Tonali.

Booked against Barcelona (H) PSV Eindhoven (H) Sunderland (A) Manchester United (A) Wolves (A) Brighton (H) Manchester City (H) Sandro Tonali’s bookings last season

The Magpies have already cashed in on Anthony Gordon this summer, agreeing to sell to Barcelona for a fee which could reach €80m.

Losing Gordon and losing Tonali though are entirely different propositions, with the Italian having been key to Newcastle’s midfield unit.

Fitness permitting, Eddie Howe has preferred an engine room of Tonali, Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes, and it has brought him success.

Selling Tonali would break that up and selling him to Premier League rivals in the shape of Tottenham would also be a bitter pill to swallow; Newcastle finished above Spurs this season.

How keen Tonali is to move to Tottenham is unclear, as Spurs also have no European football on the agenda.

Spurs firing the starting gun on the transfer chase could also spark Arsenal and other clubs into action.

Tonali remains popular in Italy, where Juventus and Napoli have been linked with him in recent months, however neither side are likely to be able to afford the €80m fee Tottenham will pay.